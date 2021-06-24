Lcnb Corp Sells 667 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 1.5% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.18. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

