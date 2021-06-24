Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPTX. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.22. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. On average, analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

