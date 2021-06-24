Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Leggett & Platt worth $113,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 398,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

