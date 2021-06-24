Lendefi (LDFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,967.00

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $47,967.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00167660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00100604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,898.28 or 0.99973536 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

