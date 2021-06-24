LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 288,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,342. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LG Display has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LG Display by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $3,273,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

