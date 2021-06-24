LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:LPL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 288,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,342. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LG Display has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $12.31.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
