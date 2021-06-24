Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.

LI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,957,498. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

