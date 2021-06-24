Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.
LI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,957,498. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
