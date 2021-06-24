Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $117,695.36 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at $115,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $53,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,216,000. CQS US LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 829,027 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $16,954,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

