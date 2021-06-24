Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,604 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

