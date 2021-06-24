Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,969 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61.

