Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after buying an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 318,703 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $65.85 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.87.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

