Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP opened at $243.07 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $140.79 and a one year high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -552.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

