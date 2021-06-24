Lido Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20.

