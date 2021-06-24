Lido Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,792 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.39. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.