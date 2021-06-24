Lido Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

