Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 148.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 92,227 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

