Lido Advisors LLC Invests $709,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

