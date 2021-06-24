Lido Advisors LLC Invests $709,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $200.71 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

