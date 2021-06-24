Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,969 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $62.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.