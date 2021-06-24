Lido DAO Token Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $41.29 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00166879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00099617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,902.28 or 0.99830400 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

