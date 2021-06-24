Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.54.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $108.02 on Monday. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.