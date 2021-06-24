Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Shares Up 0.8%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $17.95. 854,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.30.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

