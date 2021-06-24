Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.54. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $8,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

