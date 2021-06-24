Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Hits $9.01 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Litecoin has a market cap of $9.01 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $134.93 or 0.00386166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

