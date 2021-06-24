Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Research Coverage Started at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

