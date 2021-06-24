LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

