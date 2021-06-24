Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 273,369 shares.The stock last traded at $15.53 and had previously closed at $15.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $661.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

