Lotto (LOTTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.62 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Lotto has a market cap of $50.62 million and approximately $147,973.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lotto has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00386166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

