Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 73,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 69,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Lotus Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lotus Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTSRF)

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

