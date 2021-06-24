LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 56.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $297.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.12.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.