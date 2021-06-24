LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $377.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.