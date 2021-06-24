LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Southern by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after buying an additional 1,030,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

