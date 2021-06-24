LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $303.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.20. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $305.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.