LuaSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,426.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $13,426.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00616423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00078408 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,685,777 coins and its circulating supply is 89,936,526 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

