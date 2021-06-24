Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

