Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.89. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

