Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.61 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.68.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

