LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €555.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €661.00 ($777.65).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €669.10 ($787.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €641.39. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

