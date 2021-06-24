Macquarie Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $485.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Macquarie from $400.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

ROKU stock opened at $421.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.67 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a twelve month low of $112.11 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

