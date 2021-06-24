Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

