Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow which it will use to buyback 1% of its total shares outstanding each quarter and introduce a semi-annual cash dividend in 2021. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt. With an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility and $178 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company’s liquidity appears solid. Hence, Magnolia is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 101,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

