Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. Manolete Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.83.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANO. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.