Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.