Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84.

NYSE:CRM opened at $241.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

