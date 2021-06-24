Marc Ferrentino Sells 5,471 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

