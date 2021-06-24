Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lowered by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Markel by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,172.94 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $880.59 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,204.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

