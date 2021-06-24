Marlowe (LON:MRL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on the stock.

MRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Shares of MRL stock opened at GBX 863.68 ($11.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £666.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2,846.67. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 473.56 ($6.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 876 ($11.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 788.51.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

