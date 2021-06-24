Martin Currie Ltd. Has $29.70 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.31. 45,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.42. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $462.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

