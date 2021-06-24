Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after buying an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,812,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

