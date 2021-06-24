Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 134,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

