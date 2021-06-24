Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,392 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

